Allison Breisinger is the assistant marketing manager at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting. She joined the PCBC team in December 2022 with background in nonprofit marketing. Previously, Allison was the Marketing Manager at Apraxia Kids where she started as a Marketing Intern in 2018.

She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in April 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. She also obtained a minor in Studio Arts, a certificate in Digital Media, and another certificate in Entrepreneurship & Innovation. She is a proud Pittsburgh native and can be reached at abreisinger@pittsburghcommunitybroadcasting.org