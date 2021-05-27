Cindi Lash joins Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting from Missouri Lawyers Media, a subsidiary of BridgeTower Media, where she began her tenure as editor in 2018. Before joining BridgeTower, she served as editor-in-chief at Pittsburgh Magazine for four years, acted as regional editor of local news startup Patch.com, and before Patch spent 15 years as reporter and editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

She began her career as a reporter for the Indiana (Pa.) Gazette and also worked for the Washington (Pa.) Observer-Reporter, the Birmingham News and The Pittsburgh Press.

