Courtnae.jpg

Courtnae Turko

Vice President of Human Resources & Organizational Development

Courtnae Turko is the Vice President, Human Resources & Organizational Development for Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting. Prior to joining public media, Turko worked in the hospitality and restaurant industry with the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and Hard Rock Café. She is a proud Pittsburgh native and a graduate of Duquesne University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She can be reached at cturko@pittsburghcommunitybroadcasting.org.