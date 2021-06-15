Courtnae Turko is the Vice President, Human Resources & Organizational Development for Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting. Prior to joining public media, Turko worked in the hospitality and restaurant industry with the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and Hard Rock Café. She is a proud Pittsburgh native and a graduate of Duquesne University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She can be reached at cturko@pittsburghcommunitybroadcasting.org.

