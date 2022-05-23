Ebonee Rice-Nguyen is the summer intern for 90.5 WESA with an interest in culture, social media, and race relations. Rice is a current Junior at the University of Pittsburgh studying English Writing, Political Science and Gender Studies. She previously interned for WPTS’s outreach branch and will be the social media director for the upcoming school year. Rice is also involved in the Pitt News where she writes an opinions column. After her time at the University of Pittsburgh she hopes to pursue an MFA in Nonfiction Writing. She can be reached at ejrice1314@gmail.com.