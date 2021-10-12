Eric Tucker | Associated Press
Federal prosecutors are asking that a Navy engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country remain locked up as his case moves forward. The detention memo for Jonathan Toebbe was filed ahead of an expected court appearance in federal court in West Virginia on Tuesday.
The Justice Department says a Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.