Glynis Board

Glynis BoardEditor
Glynis comes from a long line of Pittsburgh editors and has 16 years of experience reporting, producing and editing in the broadcasting industry. She holds a Master's in Education and a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University. She also spent a year with West Virginia University as an adjunct journalism professor.
More than two dozen state attorneys general are challenging President Obama's proposed regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. West Virginia's Patrick Morissey is leading the fight.
Flooding has destroyed hundreds of bridges in West Virginia. Most of them are small and serve only a few houses. Mennonites have come to the state to rebuild using a flood-resistant style of bridge.
Bacteria can make a bread rise and give it a cheesy flavor. That's the secret ingredient in salt rising bread, which dates to the late 1700s in Appalachia, when bakers didn't have yeast on hand.