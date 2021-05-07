Kara Holsopple | The Allegheny Front

Kara Holsopple | The Allegheny FrontHost/Producer
Kara Holsopple is the host of The Allegheny Front and reports on regional environmental issues. She began working in radio as a volunteer for Rustbelt Radio, a project of the Pittsburgh Independent Media Center. A lifelong resident of western Pennsylvania, Holsopple received her undergraduate degree from Sarah Lawrence College and earned a Master of Professional Writing from Chatham University. She can be reached at kara@alleghenyfront.org.
-
Spotted lanternfly eggs are hatching now, and it’s a good time to set a trap for this invasive insect that’s spreading across Pennsylvania.