Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show.

Before moving to Pittsburgh, Laura covered California's San Joaquin Valley for three years at KVPR in Fresno. She reported on fires, congressional races, and everything in between. With the KVPR team, Laura won multiple Golden Mike Awards from the Radio Television News Association of Southern California, and was a California Fellow with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

Laura is a mentor, alumna and community manager for NPR’s Next Generation Radio, a weeklong program that pairs college students with public media mentors to help them produce radio and digital media.

In her off hours, you can catch her live-streaming a musical, or convincing her seven west-coast-residing siblings that it's not that cold in Pittsburgh.