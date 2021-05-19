Laura TsutsuiProducer for The Confluence
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show.
Before moving to Pittsburgh, Laura covered California's San Joaquin Valley for three years at KVPR in Fresno. She reported on fires, congressional races, and everything in between. With the KVPR team, Laura won multiple Golden Mike Awards from the Radio Television News Association of Southern California, and was a California Fellow with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.
Laura is a mentor, alumna and community manager for NPR’s Next Generation Radio, a weeklong program that pairs college students with public media mentors to help them produce radio and digital media.
In her off hours, you can catch her live-streaming a musical, or convincing her seven west-coast-residing siblings that it's not that cold in Pittsburgh.
On today’s program: Pennsylvania Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel explains how the department is bringing back in-person visits at state prisons, and the preventative measures in place to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks; the participant in a breakthrough study explains how he can "feel" some sensations through his robotic arm; and a new program is helping people earn more based on their skills, and not just education.
On today’s program: Some employers and education institutions are requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are waiting for the vaccines to receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; unemployed Pennsylvanians will soon have to show proof they’re looking for work, a requirement halted due to the pandemic; and the airport is expecting a busy weekend ahead and summer season as more Americans are vaccinated and traveling.
On today’s program: A member of the city’s Community Task Force on Police Reform explains how Pittsburgh policing has changed since the death of George Floyd, and what improvements they’re still hoping for; Mayor Bill Peduto talks about his future plans, after losing a third term in the Primary Election; and as vaccinations slow throughout Pennsylvania, two red counties are taking different approaches to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
On today’s program: State Rep. and likely future mayor of Pittsburgh Ed Gainey considers the significance of his election win; and a researcher explains why “problem-based” visits to pediatricians remained low during the pandemic, and how that can carry over past the public health emergency.
On today’s program: Ed Gainey got more votes than Democratic incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto during Tuesday’s primary election; how the Pittsburgh Promise is trying to help students succeed after an unpredictable year; and a look at the impact of U.S. Steel’s decision not to make upgrades at the Mon Valley Works plant.
On today’s program: The state’s Turnpike Commission votes in public, but a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation found its meetings last, on average, 12 minutes with little discussion among commissioners, which frustrates some state legislators; while COVID-19 vaccinations are more accessible than ever, language barriers still create difficulties; and the Penguins are in the first round of playoffs, and will compete against the New York Islanders tonight.