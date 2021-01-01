Lucy Perkins | NPR
-
Sunday marks one year since the deadly Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. Organizers across the region have been holding events to remember those who died.
-
Even though the refugee crisis in Europe reached its peak two years ago, countries are still trying to figure out what to do with the more than 150,000 refugees who want to stay in the E.U.
-
The harpist, guitarist and singer says the title track of her debut album, Hard Won, represents her realization that anger and conflict can coexist with triumphant healing.
-
During the holidays, a number of retailers deck their windows to lure shoppers off the sidewalk. At Lord and Taylor in New York City, a team has been planning this year's display since February.
-
Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report that July had the highest average temperatures since records have been kept.
-
Regal Entertainment Group says its new security policy is intended to help customers and staff to "feel comfortable and safe" when in its theaters.
-
Federal government agencies are experimenting with a new way to get customer feedback, and it involves four emoticons.
-
Thai police say the suspect's appearance suggests he could be from the Middle East or Europe. A spokesman says that investigators think there were two accomplices, according to Reuters.
-
The cashier of the Pittsburgh, Pa., convenience store, went with the sword, although he also had a gun. He said that the robbers could have easily been shot, CBS affiliate KDKA TV reports.
-
The officers were on duty when they killed James Boyd near Albuquerque, N.M. The killing was one of several incidents that drew a rebuke from the Department of Justice.