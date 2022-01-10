Born and raised in Ligonier, Pa., Maria Anto grew up listening to 90.5 WESA. She is thrilled to be promoted from listener to contributor as a news production assistant for WESA. A senior at the University of Pittsburgh, Maria sings in the Heinz Chapel Choir, serves as a PITT ARTS host, and conducts archival research on puppets in Pittsburgh.

Prior to working for WESA, Maria worked on children’s programming for WGBH, the PBS station of Boston. She dreams of having her own segment one day—On the Bus with Maria.