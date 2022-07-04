© 2022 90.5 WESA
Michael Tarm | Associated Press

    Police find man suspected in shooting at Chicago-area parade
    Kathleen Foody | Associated Press
    Highland Park’s police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has been taken into custody. The chief says he was pulled over by an officer on Monday evening after a brief pursuit. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman used a high-powered rifle that was recovered at the scene.