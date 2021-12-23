Michele Klingensmith is the Director of Marketing at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting. She joined the PCBC team with an extensive background in marketing. Prior experience includes Philips (Senior Marketing Manager, Customer Engagement & Experience) and 23+ years at GlaxoSmithKline (including Senior Brand Manager, Business Development Manager, and Shopper Marketer). Prior to that, she held various sales and marketing roles at HJ Heinz, Thomas J. Lipton, and Frito-Lay. She has an honors undergraduate degree in Marketing and Economics from Pennsylvania State University where she was named the Student Marshall of the College of Business Administration (equivalent to their valedictorian).

She began work on her masters at New York University and completed her MBA at the Katz Graduate School, achieving multiple accolades at the University of Pittsburgh. She is an award-winning expert in cultivating deep understanding of audiences to develop brands to their full potential.

Leisure time? Theater, theater, theater! Plus, museums, music, and national and international travel. During COVID restrictions, family time at her cabin in the mountains was a blessing. Michele is married for over 27 years with an adult son and daughter. As a native and resident of Southwestern PA, she joined PCBC to fulfill her long-term passion of using her marketing experience to promote the cultural richness of Pittsburgh.