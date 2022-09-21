Nancy Pedraja

Nancy joined the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation as the Individual Giving Manager in September 2022. Prior to working at PCBC, she worked at various art organizations including The Frick Pittsburgh, Philbrook Museum of Art, and more. Nancy is a Texas native and received both her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography and Bachelor of Art in English from Texas State University. Nancy is passionate about her community, collaborating with others, and her teacup Chihuahua, Tiny.