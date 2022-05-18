Nick Konopka

Nick KonopkaProduction Assistant, The Confluence
Takeaways from the Pennsylvania primary, and a look ahead to what might matter to voters in NovemberOn today’s episode of The Confluence: We discuss the results of Pennsylvania's contentious primary election and what's next in the general election.Today’s guests include: Dana Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics; Ben Forstate, a political consultant; Chris Potter, government and accountability editor with WESA; and Julia Terruso, political reporter with the Philadelphia Inquirer.