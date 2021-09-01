Patrick DoyleDirector, Digital News Initiatives
Patrick Doyle oversees WESA's digital news. Previously, he served as WESA's news director. He is a former columnist for Pittsburgh Magazine; he's also written for MIT Technology Review, Outside, Mountain, and Men's Journal. He also worked as the executive editor of Boston Magazine and the senior/digital editor of 5280 Magazine in Denver. Email: pdoyle@wesa.fm.
