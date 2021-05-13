Sam Janesch | The Caucus
Just 29 of the 253 full-time lawmakers in Pennsylvania post some information online about how they spend taxpayer dollars in their duties, despite many proclaiming, “It’s Your Money.”
Taxpayers Foot Huge Bill To Run Pennsylvania’s Full-Time Legislature, But Are Blocked From Many DetailsA web of expense accounts, few reporting requirements, and questionable claims of “legislative privilege” help keep lawmaker spending obscured — and the public in the dark.
A campaign event for Jake Corman, the top Republican in the state Senate, is being organized by a company that has cornered the market on a political practice he wants to end.