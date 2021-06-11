Susan Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson is a writer and audio producer with a decade of experience working in the energy and environment field. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she directed sustainability for an affordable housing nonprofit in Austin, Texas, where she led the installation of a megawatt of rooftop solar power. She’s published with New Hampshire Public Radio, The Texas Observer, and The Rumpus.

Susan holds a master’s in public policy from the University of Texas and is working on a master of fine arts in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. You can find her work at susanscottpeterson.com.

