Susan Scott Peterson

Susan Scott PetersonProduction Assistant
Scott Peterson is a writer and audio producer with a decade of experience working in the energy and environment field. Before moving to Pittsburgh, she directed sustainability for an affordable housing nonprofit in Austin, Texas, where she led the installation of a megawatt of rooftop solar power. She’s published with New Hampshire Public Radio, The Texas Observer, and The Rumpus.
Susan holds a master’s in public policy from the University of Texas and is working on a master of fine arts in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. You can find her work at susanscottpeterson.com.
-
June 5-11 Explained: DA Zappala Could Face Ethics Charges, PPS Wants A Relationship With Ed Gainey & New Unemployment System LaunchesDistrict Attorney Stephen Zappala could face ethics charges; Pittsburgh Public Schools hopes to find an ally in presumptive mayor-elect Ed Gainey; and Pennsylvania's upgraded unemployment system had a rocky start.