Virginia Alvino Young
The Catholic Church has been roiled by revelations about clergy abuse in dioceses across the country in 2018. It began with a Pennsylvania grand jury report in August that detailed decades of abuse.
Jewish families are grappling with how to celebrate the first major Jewish holiday since 11 people were killed in October's shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.
After a grand jury report alleging mass child abuse in the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania, some parishioners skipped Mass, including a family who says their identity and community are in question.
A grand jury investigation released Tuesday paints a horrifically detailed picture of decades of clergy sexual abuse of minors in six dioceses in Pennsylvania, dating back to the 1940s.