5 Images
Photos from election night
Election 2022 Pennsylvania Senate
John Fetterman, who won Pennsylvania's race for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters after addressing an election night party in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (Gene J. Puskar)
Election 2022 Pennsylvania Governor
Josh Shapiro celebrates his victory in the Pennsylvania governor race with his wife Lori Shapiro at an election night event, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Oaks, Pa. (Matt Slocum)
pennsylvania 12th congressional district summer lee democrat election 2022 (2).jpg
Democrat Summer Lee speaks to supporters on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Kiley Koscinski)
Doug Mastriano
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during his election night campaign gathering at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp Hill, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania. (Carolyn Kaster)
mehmet oz
Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, stands on stage with his wife Lisa as he speaks at an election night rally in Newtown, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Matt Rourke)
