June 12-18 Explained: Election Law Changes, UPMC's Hospital Costs & A Plan To Outsource Medicaid Services

On this week’s Pittsburgh Explainer.

Pennsylvania House Republicans want to make sweeping changes to the state’s election laws. WITF Capitol Bureau Chief Sam Dunklau reports some of the provisions could help county election officials, but others could make voting more difficult .

An analysis of hospital data published this week found that UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh has some of the most inflated costs for care in the country. But as health and science reporter Sarah Boden reports, high prices may not tell the whole story .

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers expressed concern about a plan to outsource Medicaid services for senior citizens to a for-profit company. Kate Giammarise reports the company has a track record of poor customer service that legislators and advocates fear could cause delays for seniors needing at-home care.

