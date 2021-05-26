Employers Struggle With The Decision To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines
On today’s program: Some employers and education institutions are requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are waiting for the vaccines to receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; unemployed Pennsylvanians will soon have to show proof they’re looking for work, a requirement halted due to the pandemic; and the airport is expecting a busy weekend ahead and summer season as more Americans are vaccinated and traveling.