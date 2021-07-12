State Attorney General Says Sackler Settlement ‘Is Not Perfect,’ But Will Help Combat Opioid Crisis

On today’s program: Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro explains why the state dropped its opposition to the now $4.2 billion settlement from the Sackler family, who owns OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma; the state Department of Health is finalizing a $34 million contract for contact tracing services after the previous company it worked with did not properly secure private information; and a look at the latest work from musician, producer and Pittsburgh native Derek White.