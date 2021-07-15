Child Tax Credit Expansion Could Reduce Childhood Poverty, But Some Worry Families Aren’t Signed Up
On today’s program: Some analysts say the child tax credit expansion could greatly reduce childhood poverty, but advocates are scrambling to help low-income families who don’t file tax returns to opt in; Nicole Molinaro with the Pittsburgh Women’s Center and Shelter says the center saw an increase in survivors reaching out for services; and Pittsburgh-based photographer Mikael Owunna celebrates his first public art, portraits featured on local digital billboards.