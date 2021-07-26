Courts Are Working Through Backlogs In Criminal Cases Postponed Due To The Pandemic
On today’s program: Attorney David Shrager explains why some case proceedings were postponed during the pandemic, and how courts are now getting around to the backlog; COVID-19 cases are going up in the county, with unvaccinated people at risk Dr. Maya Ragavan with the Pittsburgh Community Vaccine Collaborative explains efforts to understand why people are vaccine-hesitant; and an investigation into McKeesport apartments where residents say conditions are unlivable.