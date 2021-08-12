GOP-Led General Assembly Doesn’t Plan To Extend Governor Tom Wolf’s Opioid Crisis Emergency Declaration
On today’s program: The 15th extension of Gov. Tom Wolf’s opioid disaster declaration may be its last since a measure passed by voters in May limited the governor’s ability to extend emergency declarations independently; and state Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Cindy Adams Dunn explains how the state’s recreation spending has risen in the pandemic, supporting both private and public entities.