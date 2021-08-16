Rural Communities Are Already Feeling Effects Of Climate Change, But A Climate Activist Says It's Not Too Late

On today’s program: A Greene County climate activist says holding state and federal leaders accountable for supporting the transition away from fossil fuels is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change; the nonprofit behind new data visualizations for the state’s prison and parole population hopes it’s work improves criminal justice outcomes; and the executive director of the Tull Family Theater reflects on how the organization has weathered the pandemic, and how they’re staying optimistic despite rising COVID-19 cases.