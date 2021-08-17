With New Census Data, Pennsylvania’s Congressional Redistricting Can Really Get Moving
On today’s program: The chair of Fair Districts PA explains how state leaders are taking different approaches to the process of drawing new maps for Congressional seats, now that census data has been released; kindergarten enrollment dropped 10% last year in the region, and some are concerned this year’s class of kindergarteners will have vastly different social and academic skills; and a look at how the state Game Commission takes census of the black bear population, a process that starts with donuts.