How The Shuman Juvenile Detention Center's Closure Could Impact The Young People Housed There

On today’s program: Kathi Elliott from Gwen’s Girls explains how the closing of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center will impact the approximately 20 young people housed at the center, and their families; a look at the track record of Kevin Sousa, a local chef who has opened four restaurants in the last decade, but left them for new ventures; and a conversation with author Damian Dressick about his latest collection of “flash” fiction.