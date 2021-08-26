© 2021 90.5 WESA
How The Shuman Juvenile Detention Center's Closure Could Impact The Young People Housed There

Published August 26, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
On today’s program: Kathi Elliott from Gwen’s Girls explains how the closing of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center will impact the approximately 20 young people housed at the center, and their families; a look at the track record of Kevin Sousa, a local chef who has opened four restaurants in the last decade, but left them for new ventures; and a conversation with author Damian Dressick about his latest collection of “flash” fiction.

