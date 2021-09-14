New Report Finds Steep Inequities In Who Gets Home Loans In Pittsburgh
On today’s program: A report from the Lower Marshall-Shadeland Development Initiative found a fraction of loan dollars went to minority residents in Pittsburgh over the last decade; a group of citizens have proposed their own map for drawing congressional district lines, the first of its kind; and we speak to an advocate about the low voter turnout rate among people incarcerated in jails, and what more needs to be done to ensure they can exercise their legal right to vote.