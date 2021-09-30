Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Chair Says Process Has Been Transparent, Cites Public Hearings And Comments
On today’s program: Mark Nordenberg, chair of the legislative reapportionment commission, explains how the group tasked with drawing state House and Senate districts is trying to maintain a transparent process while also operating on a tight deadline; the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is celebrating 25 years in a year when parks and programming have seen a record number of visitors; and a local therapist describes the impact race-based trauma has on their clients.