U.S. Supreme Court session starts today with cases on abortion, Second Amendment

On today’s program: The U.S. Supreme Court begins their session today with a docket full of divisive issues in our society, such as abortion, the Second Amendment, and affirmative action; Ken Gormley will stay on as Duquesne University’s president after his contract was extended, and he says under his tenure the university has grown and reconnected with the community; and we’ll hear one perspective on why the city doesn’t need businesses to build as many parking spaces as the municipal code calls for.