COVID-19 vaccine for young children is safe, necessary for kids once available

On today’s program: UPMC Pediatric Infectious Diseases specialist Andrew Nowalk explains how the COVID-19 vaccine has been tested for safety among children aged five to 11 years old; U.S. Senator Bob Casey discusses a bill he is co-sponsoring to help workers transition to renewable energy industries; and Michael Rinsem with Community College of Allegheny County explains how training the new workforce in the region requires forethought and a focus on skills .