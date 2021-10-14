© 2021 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

COVID-19 vaccine for young children is safe, necessary for kids once available

Published October 14, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
Ashton Jones
90.5 WESA

On today’s program: UPMC Pediatric Infectious Diseases specialist Andrew Nowalk explains how the COVID-19 vaccine has been tested for safety among children aged five to 11 years old; U.S. Senator Bob Casey discusses a bill he is co-sponsoring to help workers transition to  renewable energy industries; and Michael Rinsem with Community College of Allegheny County explains how training the new workforce in the region requires forethought and a focus on skills .

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Rebecca Reese
Hello! My name’s Rebecca Reese, and I’m a rising Junior English Writing / Digital Narrative & Interactive Design student at the University of Pittsburgh. Currently, I’m working as a production assistant for The Confluence. I’ve lived in the Pittsburgh area my entire life, and have a passion for technical audio production as well as social issues, especially those relevant locally. Funding of the Internship Program is made possible with a grant from the American Eagle Outfitters Foundation.
