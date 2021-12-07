County Department of Children Initiatives director is prioritizing stability in child care

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The first director of Allegheny County’s Department of Children Initiatives Rebecca Mercatoris lays out her vision for the department; The North Allegheny School District board has voted to make mask-wearing optional, but the decision could be overruled by the state Supreme Court; and author Yaa Gyasi discusses about her second book, “Transcendent Kingdom,” which is included as part of the Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures Ten Evenings Series.