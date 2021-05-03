Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote In The 2021 Pennsylvania Primary

Monday, May 3 is the last date for Pennsylvanians to register for the primary on May 18.

Voters 18 and older who are U.S. citizens and have been a Pennsylvania resident for at least 30 days can register to vote online, at their county voter registration office, or at a PennDOT location.

Residents registering online have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to complete registration, but county voter registration offices need to have your paper voter registration forms by close of business.

Voting is already underway for those who have already requested mail ballots for the primary. Residents can still apply for mail or absentee ballots by 5 p.m. on May 11.

Historically, primaries haven’t had as high a turnout as presidential elections. Still, between four ballot questions and all the statewide judgeships on the line, this primary’s results could influence policy over the next decade.

Included in the ballot questions are proposals that would limit the governor’s powers when it comes to a disaster declaration. To read more about the four ballot questions and what they would do, check out this guide.

Voters will decide how to fill a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, another in Superior Court, and two seats in Commonwealth Court. To learn more about what these courts do and who’s running, check out WESA's voter guide to judicial elections.

Find all of WESA's primary election coverage here.

