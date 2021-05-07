As Primary Nears, Wolf Administration Campaigns Against Emergency Powers Ballot Questions

Later this month, voters will decide whether a governor should get three weeks — instead of three months — to act on a disaster before coming to the state legislature for an extension.

They’ll also decide whether lawmakers should be able to extend or cancel state disaster declarations without the governor’s input.

That’s left several members of Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration less than thrilled. Over the last few weeks, they’ve made several public attempts to promote the benefits of keeping in place the current rules surrounding state disaster declarations.

“No two disasters are exactly the same,” Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said last month. “[But] many of these disasters, while often short-lived, have long and complex recovery periods lasting weeks, months, and in some cases, years or decades.”

