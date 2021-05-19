© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Trump 'Asked Me' To Run For Governor, State Lawmaker Says

By Associated Press
Published May 19, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT
Doug Mastriano
Julio Cortez
/
AP
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg, Pa. The claim in Mastriano's 2014 book about York, that a 1918 U.S. Army Signal Corps photo was mislabeled and actually shows York with three German officers he captured, has been disputed by rival researchers.

A Republican state senator who has talked of possibly running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump asked him to run and promised to campaign for him.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, said he met with Trump on Monday in New York and, among other things, discussed the governor's race and the candidates.

“He had asked me to run some months ago," Mastriano said during a sit-down interview in the studio of WEEO-FM in Chambersburg. “He said, ‘Doug, run and I’ll campaign for you.'”

Mastriano, first elected two years ago, has talked of speaking with Trump at least 15 times. In November, Mastriano organized a hearing in Gettysburg that featured Rudy Giuliani and a phone call appearance by Trump in which the president claimed the election was rigged and urged state lawmakers to overturn the result.

Mastriano has become a one-man force in conservative politics in Pennsylvania, leading anti-mask protests last year, pushing to overturn Trump’s reelection loss and showing up outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Mastriano's statements come days after Lou Barletta, the Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, said he is running for governor of Pennsylvania.

Barletta, a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress, has hired members of Trump's presidential campaign team for his gubernatorial campaign.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentElection 2021Local StoriesDoug MastrianoTop Story
Associated Press
Load More