Trump Hasn't Endorsed In Pennsylvania Governor's Race, Aide Says

A senior adviser to Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to stress that the former president has made no endorsement of anyone to become governor of Pennsylvania.

The statement by the adviser, Jason Miller, comes a day after a Republican state senator who has talked of possibly running for governor in 2022 said that Trump had asked him to run and promised to campaign for him.

Miller, on Twitter, reiterated that Trump “has not made any endorsement or commitments yet" in the race.

The state senator, Doug Mastriano, hasn't declared his candidacy. However, Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, has declared his candidacy for governor.

Barletta, a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress, was one of Trump’s 20 handpicked electors in Pennsylvania last year and was co-chair of Trump's Pennsylvania campaign in the 2016 race.

Barletta said last weekend that he had not discussed his candidacy with Trump, but that he would love Trump's endorsement and will try to earn it.

Mastriano said during a sit-down interview in the studio of WEEO-FM in Chambersburg that Trump “had asked me to run some months ago. He said, ‘Doug, run and I’ll campaign for you.’”

