Politics & Government

Sean Parnell Gets Trump Endorsement In Pennsylvania Senate Race

By Associated Press
Published September 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT
Parnell Senate.jpg
Lucy Perkins
/
90.5 WESA
Sean Parnell launched his campaign at a bike shop near North Park in McCandless.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday gave an endorsement in Pennsylvania's crowded U.S. Senate field, backing Republican Sean Parnell in what is expected to be one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests in next year’s election.

Parnell, a former Army Ranger who penned a memoir of his service in Afghanistan, was already getting enthusiastic support from Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Parnell became politically active in recent years, running unsuccessfully for Congress last year and landing a coveted speaking slot at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The Democratic field includes Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who narrowly beat Parnell last year for re-election to his Pittsburgh-area seat.

The Senate seat is opening up with the retirement in 2023 of two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. On last year's campaign trail, Parnell embraced Trump's positions and rhetoric, and has repeated shout-outs on Twitter from Trump Jr., with whom he is friendly.

In a seven-sentence statement, Trump said Parnell “has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Parnell will “make Pennsylvania very proud and will fight for Election Integrity, Strong Borders, our Second Amendment, Energy Jobs, and so much more," Trump said.

The crowded Republican field includes conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, real estate investor Jeff Bartos, Carla Sands, Trump’s ambassador to Denmark, and Craig Snyder, a lobbyist and political consultant who is running as an anti-Trump Republican.

Election 2022
Associated Press
The Associated Press
