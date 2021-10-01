Gov. Wolf says Pennsylvania's school mask mandate won't end until children can get vaccinated

At a press conference on Sept. 30, Gov. Tom Wolf signaled the commonwealth’s school mask mandate will not end until children under 12 can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have a problem here,” said Wolf. “And as soon as kids under 12 can get the vaccine, that’s gonna continue to be our strategy: the vaccine. Right now, we don’t have that.”

Pfizer has submitted data on testing of its COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The governor was in Allentown to mark a $30 million increase in state funding to help enable more children to attend pre-K programs.

Wolf was also there to highlight more than $650 million in federal funding that’s being made available to help “stabilize” child care providers. His administration said that will help more parents return to the workforce during the pandemic.

As part of the governor’s visit, he toured Community Services for Children’s (CSC) Learning Hub. CSC is a local provider of Head Start, a school readiness program for children from low-income families.