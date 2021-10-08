Harrisburg woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Harrisburg woman arrested in January for her role in the Capitol insurrection is now facing charges for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.

Riley June Williams is accused of taking the Hewlett-Packard computer while inside the speaker’s office on Jan. 6th. The device is estimated to be worth less than $1,000, charging documents state.

The laptop has been missing since the Jan. 6th riot, and federal authorities stated in the weeks after they planned to charge Williams in the crime.

A Jan. 17 affidavit states Williams told a witness she planned to send the laptop to a friend in Russia who would then sell it to Russia’s foreign intelligence service.

That witness said the plan fell through and Williams allegedly kept or destroyed the computer, documents state.

It’s unclear whether prosecutors have additional information linking her to the device.

Williams faces seven other felony and misdemeanor charges tied to Jan. 6, including new charges for assaulting police or resisting arrest.

At least 55 Pennsylvanians have been charged in connection with the attack — more than any other state except for Florida and Texas.

The insurrection drove Congress from its chambers and delayed the certification of Joe Biden as president. At least five people died and more than 140 were injured.

