Your guide to Pittsburgh's and Pennsylvania's 2021 general election
If you're filling in your mail-in ballot or getting ready to the polls, dig into WESA's coverage of Pennsylvania's 2021 general election.
A quick reminder: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your polling place here.
Pittsburgh Mayor
Ed Gainey (D) vs. Tony Moreno (R)
Pittsburgh City Council
District 4: Anthony Coghill (D) vs. Connor Mulvaney (G)
Pittsburgh Public Schools board
District 5: Tracey Reed (D) vs. Terry Kennedy (R)
District 9: Gene Walker (D) vs. Veronica Edwards (R)
Allegheny County Council
District 1: Jack Betkowski (D) vs. Joe Wise (R)
District 3: Anita Prizio (D) vs. Meredith Dolan (R)
District 8: Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis (D) vs. Eric Casteel (R)
Judicial Races
Statewide races: Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court
Allegheny County: Courts of Common Pleas
You can also catch WESA government and accountability editor Chris Potter on The Confluence, providing an overview of the races.
Find more of WESA's election coverage here.