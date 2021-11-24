Gainey names transition team members, offers current city appointees a chance to remain

Mayor-elect Ed Gainey announced a transition team that includes some of his staunchest backers — including key figures in a health care union that was a critical ally in his election bid. But he is also offering appointees of the outgoing administration a chance to be part of the city going forward.

The Gainey transition team, which a Wednesday-morning statement said would assist him with staffing, public outreach and forming policy committees to set his agenda, will be led by two prominent activists who supported his efforts to replace Mayor Bill Peduto.

The effort will be chaired by Angel Gober, the western Pennsylvania director of One Pennsylvania, a prominent progressive advocacy group. She will lead the committee's efforts to convene policy committees that will advise Gainey, according to the statement. Details about the make-up and scope of those committees will be released next month, with work beginning in the New Year and reports anticipated in the spring.

Gober will be joined by co-chair Silas Russell, the political director of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, a union whose break with Peduto was a key dynamic in the May primary, and whose long-running battle with health care giant UPMC will be a key item on Gainey's agenda.

Serving as transition director will be Jake Pawlak, who long has been expected to serve as Gainey's chief of staff. Pawlak is versed in city government, having worked for the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. His resume also includes work as a top aide to former state Sen. Matt Smith. He has been meeting with city councilors, several of whom said he would be a solid choice for Gainey's team, and other leaders since this past summer.

Pawlak will manage day-to-day operations of the transition team. He'll be joined in his work by transition advisor Lisa Frank, who co-chaired Gainey's campaign and who, like Russell, has ties to SEIU Healthcare. Frank, a longtime progressive activist in the city, is the union's executive vice president of strategic campaigns. She will be advising Gainey on policy matters while "organiz[ing] strategic partnerships during the transition period."

Biographies of transition team members are available at a transition team website Gainey launched today.

Gainey's statement also indicates that there will be no immediate housecleaning. "The Gainey Administration will not be asking all city employees in politically appointed positions to resign as has sometimes been the practice in the past," it said.

Instead, it said it has "sent a letter...advising those who are interested in remaining with the City to contact the transition team."