Pittsburgh International Airport to receive $11M from bipartisan infrastructure package

Pennsylvania’s airports are among the first to get a boost from the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill. Pittsburgh International Airport is expected to receive $11,031,263 in airport infrastructure grants.

It's the first of billions of dollars in aid for Pennsylvania's infrastructure, according to a statement from Sen. Bob Casey’s office.

“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” said Casey. “These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania—over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”

President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in November.

"This bill addresses infrastructure and capital projects which were in many cases already being deferred even before the pandemic disrupted airport revenue," a spokesperson for the Pittsburgh International Airport said.

As of Thursday, officials at the airport had not yet determined how the $11 million will be spent.

Philadelphia International will receive $30,721,947. Harrisburg International will receive $4,370,263.

Other airports receiving grants include the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe ($1,705,533), the Allegheny County Airport ($763,000) and the Beaver, Butler, Zelienople, Allentown, Altoona, Johnstown, and Washington airports (all $295,000).

Money also went to smaller regional and municipal airports like Clarion, Connellsville, Grove City and New Castle, according to the announcement.

In total, 62 Pennsylvania airports will receive more than $70 million in funding.