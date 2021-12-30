Pittsburgh's public safety director announces departure

Wendell Hissrich, the city of Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Director for the past five years, is leaving city government — a move he announced days before a new administration is sworn in.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Hissirch said he was “beyond thankful” to Mayor Bill Peduto “for providing me the opportunity to return to Pittsburgh as the Director of Public Safety. … We've seen lots of change, and even trying times together; and hopefully we were able to make a positive difference over these past six years.”

The statement, which added that Hissrich “has no current plans to announce regarding the future,” was issued after KDKA reported that incoming Mayor Ed Gainey's camp “informed him that they would be seeking someone else for the role”: That could not be immediately confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Hissrich had overseen an office that houses the city’s bureaus of police, fire, emergency medical services, and animal control. During his tenure, the police department transitioned from police chief Cameron McClay — a reformer from Madison who had an uneasy relationship with the force — to Scott Schubert, who’d risen up through the force’s own ranks.

Hissrich's tenure coincided with the Tree of Life shooting in 2018, and he presided over a period in which concerns about policing nationwide were on the rise, and in which local law-enforcement’s handling of the Black Lives Matter movement was also sharply criticized. The end of his tenure has been shadowed by the death of Jim Rogers after being Tased by police, which the city has said will lead to discipline and policy changes. And given that Gainey campaigned heavily on police reform issues, Hissrich's departure is not a surprise.

But along with Schubert, Hissrich also oversaw a period in which individual complaints about police misconduct remained lower than in prior administrations . City officials have credited him as a steady, every-present figure in times of crisis, and for transforming a number of aspects of public safety — from staffing up the fire bureau to working on a number of community-outreach initiatives.

Peduto's outgoing chief of staff, Daniel Gilliam, said, "Wendell Hissrich's background as a former paramedic, volunteer firefighters and FBI agent made him uniquely qualified to lead our public safety bureau. He worked 24/7/365, pouring his heart into the well-being of his employees and the people of Pittsburgh. You could never ask anyone to give more or care more. The mayor and I will both be forever grateful for his service."

A native of Forest Hills who graduated from Duquesne University, Hissrich had been a paramedic for the city before joining the FBI, where he worked for a quarter-century.