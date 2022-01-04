Austin Davis announces bid for lieutenant governor, backed by Josh Shapiro

Allegheny County state Representative Austin Davis is formally announcing his bid for lieutenant governor this morning — and he enters the race with the backing of prominent Democrats that include the party’s all-but-certain gubernatorial nominee, Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The two men will appear this morning in Davis’ hometown of McKeesport, though the alliance between the two has been apparent since last year.

In a joint statement with Shapiro issued prior to the event, Davis said that “Pennsylvanians, regardless of color, class, or creed, need someone in their corner, and I’m looking forward to taking on the big fights and getting things done as lieutenant governor alongside our next governor, Josh Shapiro.”

“I’ve always surrounded myself with people who bring different life experiences to my team — and I’m proud to endorse Austin Davis because I know he will make my administration stronger as our next lieutenant governor,” said Shapiro in the statement.

Davis brings geographic and racial balance to the party’s ticket: Shapiro is from Montgomery County, and while Philadelphia and its adjoining “collar counties” have increasingly become the bastion of Democratic strength in the state, Allegheny County is a key to the party’s hopes of victory.

Depending on who Democrats choose to be their nominee for Senate, Davis may also be the only Black candidate to run statewide in November.

He also brings youth: Davis is just 32 years old and was elected to the state House in a 2018 special election to replace Marc Gergely, who left office amid prosecution for accepting illegal campaign contributions. Davis, a lifelong McKeesport resident, was the first Black state legislator to be elected from the district — and in fact the first Black legislator from Allegheny County to be elected anywhere outside the city of Pittsburgh.

The Shapiro statement pointedly notes that Davis is just one of four Black legislators in the state representing a district in which voters are mostly white.

Locally, Davis has arguably drawn less attention than his House colleague from the district next door, progressive Summer Lee. But he has pursued a number of similar causes, including criminal justice reform initiatives and is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and other bodies.

And despite his youth, Davis is steeped in Democratic politics, having served as a top aide to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and volunteered for a youth council under McKeesport then-mayor Jim Brewster, who is now a state senator. Davis also chairs the county’s House delegation.

Shapiro’s pick is not the final word on the matter: In Pennsylvania, lieutenant governors must run their own race to be their party’s nominees. And governors sometimes don’t get the running mate they want: Outgoing Governor Tom Wolf, for one, was saddled with Mike Stack for his first term, despite obvious tensions between the two. Philadelphia state Rep. Brian Sims, the first openly gay representative in the state House and a fiery critic of Republicans, is still seeking the lieutenant governor's post.

Still, Davis goes into the race today with the backing not just of Shapiro but a number of prominent Democrats, including Wolf, Senate Democratic leader Jay Costa, House Democratic leader Joanna McClinton and more than three dozen of his House colleagues.