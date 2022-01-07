© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Pittsburgh is 1 of 4 cities vying to host the 2024 Republican National Convention

90.5 WESA | By Ariel Worthy
Published January 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST
pittsburgh downtown north shore skyline rivers business house housing neighborhoods west end overlook (2).jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Visit Pittsburgh said the Republican National Committee invited the city to put in a bid to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The organization submitted a formal proposal last year, according to Shannon Wolfgang, director of marketing and communications for Visit Pittsburgh.

"While we are discussing it, we have not received confirmation that Pittsburgh is to host the convention," she said, "... We’re engaged in discussions and exploring our community opportunities with partners."

Financially, it could have a significant impact on the city.

"I’m not making any predictions [on revenue]," Wolfgang said. But, she said that in 2016 when the convention was hosted in Cleveland, it generated nearly $200 million for that city.

Mayor Ed Gainey's office said they do not have a comment at the moment on the bid.

Pittsburgh has not hosted a major party convention, but in December 2019, the city hosted a Public Education Forum with Democratic candidates for the 2020 election. And in 2020 and 2021, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made stops in the city.

Other cities up for consideration are Milwaukee, Nashville and Salt Lake City.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentTop StoryElection 2024Republican National Convention
Ariel Worthy
Born and raised in Birmingham, Ala., Ariel finally made a “big move” 45 minutes down the interstate to the University of Alabama where she studied Journalism and International Studies. During her time in college she interned with Tuscaloosa News, a daily newspaper in her college town. After college, she got her first job back in her hometown with Birmingham Times, a weekly where she served as reporter and editor. Ariel made an even bigger move to Pittsburgh and joined the 90.5 WESA family as digital producer. She is adjusting to experiencing actual cold weather.
See stories by Ariel Worthy
Load More