Gainey to national Republicans: City 'would be excited to host' 2024 presidential convention

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is urging the Republican National Committee to select Pittsburgh as the site of its 2024 presidential convention, saying the city "would be excited to host" the gathering.

"Pittsburgh is a world-class city primed for economic recovery and downtown revitalization as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," Gainey said in a letter to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel dated Saturday.

"As a lifelong Pittsburgh resident, I know that Pittsburgh is known for our hard work, incredible talent, and picturesque views —including our breathtaking 'front door' as you travel through the Fort Pitt Tunnel when arriving from the airport," he said in the letter. "With the three rivers and many bridges Downtown, Pittsburgh is one of the most beautiful and walkable cities in the country."

Gainey is a Democrat in his first week in office. He bested incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto last year by challenging him from the left. But his letter stressed the economic advantages of hosting a convention, saying it "would assist in building [the region's] economy with a direct infusion of over $200 million" in local businesses.

Gainey's letter pointed out that the city has 26 hotels, three major sports stadiums, and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center are "all within a one-mile radius of the city center."

Political news website Politico reported on Friday that Pittsburgh was on a short list of four cities being considered for the convention. On Friday, Visit Pittsburgh said the city was invited to put its bid in to host the four-day event.

Gainey spokesperson Sam Wasserman said Saturday that Gainey's team was "aware [of the bid to bring the RNC to Pittsburgh] but not engaged in the process before today.

"Visit Pittsburgh is the primary entity leading the bid for both the RNC and DNC to come to Pittsburgh in 2024," Wasserman said.

The RNC is expected to announce its choice of 2024 host city this spring.