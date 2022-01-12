Pennsylvania Democrats asks federal election officials to investigate David McCormick

Pennsylvania's Democratic Party has asked federal election officials to investigate a Republican for failing to formally register as a candidate for U.S. Senate, even as he spends millions on advertising.

The complaint filed last week says David McCormick has spent more than $2 million on ads, according to data from AdImpact, without registering as a candidate. The Federal Election Commission states that individuals should register as candidates when they spend more than $5,000.

Usually, candidates who are “testing the waters” to determine whether they should run for office are exempt from registering. But the complaint says that the testing-the-waters exception should not apply to McCormick, because of the large sums that the McCormick exploratory committee has spent on ads.

The AdImpact analysis included in the complaint shows $595,923 in ad spending in the Pittsburgh region alone. And while the complaint notes that the ads are careful to avoid calling McCormick a Senate candidate, it notes that they do a lot of the same work that political ads do: “touting his business accomplishments, military record, and dedication to Pennsylvania.”

At one point, for example, McCormick asserts "This is a battle for the heart and soul of America," though he doesn't identify what "this" is.

“Television advertisements by their very nature have no legitimate exploratory purpose," the complaint argues. "The point of a TV advertisement, like any other form of general public advertising, is to increase a candidate’s name recognition and appeal. Mr. McCormick’s advertisements are designed to do precisely that.”

McCormick’s exploratory committee could not be reached for comment, but the prospects for his run have been widely discussed in media accounts and political circles.

In January, McCormick stepped down from his job as CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, to explore a run for Senate. McCormick served as Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs beginning in August 2007 under the Bush administration.

If the FEC does find that McCormick violated federal law, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party asked that the commission compel McCormick to comply with candidate disclosure requirements and fine him.