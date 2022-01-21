Gainey says Pittsburgh needs to address gun violence following deadly shooting of 15-year-old

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey was elected last year after campaigning to reform policing in Pittsburgh and work more closely with the city's school district. And just weeks into his term, the shooting death of 15-year-old student Marquis Campbell on Wednesday showed how crucial such issues can be.

In a press conference with interim school Superintendent Wayne Walters hours after the shooting, Gainey said he wanted officers to "go out there and use all the police force that is necessary to ensure that we find out what’s going on and bring people to justice for this heinous and criminal act."

But Gainey told WESA on Friday that while the immediate focus is on finding the shooter, he sees public safety as more than making arrests.

"Addressing gun violence in our communities is a complex issue," he said in a written response to WESA's questions about whether urging a forceful police response was at odds with his campaign promises. "This is particularly true in communities of color, which have faced historic disinvestments and overpolicing."

Gainey cited disinvestment in Black communities, rising housing costs and food insecurity as crises that have exacerbated tension and violence. But, he added, "We, as a society, have largely focused on addressing gun violence only after it has occurred, through a police response. That approach alone does not address the root causes leading people to commit violence."

Precisely what led to Wednesday's shooting is unclear. Marquis Campbell was shot and killed on Wednesday while sitting in a school van outside Oliver Citywide Academy on the city's North Side. Officials say two people approached the van and shot him. Marquis died at Allegheny General Hospital. No arrests have been made, but the investigation is continuing.

Late last year, Gainey convened a transition team to focus on Community Health and Safety. He said it was developing "actionable and holistic" recommendations to address gun violence.

In addition, he said, his administration will have a roundtable that will include activists and city agencies to "assess what’s working, build upon those things and fill the gaps on the rest."

Gainey also said his administration will partner with Walters and the Pittsburgh Public Schools Board of Education to address safety concerns for students.

"We have already been in communication prior to this tragic event and will continue to do so," he said.

