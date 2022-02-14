In historic appointment, Maria Montaño named press secretary for Pittsburgh mayor’s office

Mayor Ed Gainey named Maria Montaño as his administration’s new press secretary on Monday. The appointment is historic for Pittsburgh: Montaño will be the first openly transgender woman to serve as press secretary and one of the highest-ranking Latinas in city government.

I am proud to announce @TheMariaMontano as my Press Secretary. She brings a wealth of communications, media, and lived experience to my Administration, and I am confident in her commitment to making Pittsburgh a more livable city for all of us. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mW9rBTJ9oo — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) February 14, 2022

Montaño previously worked in communications for the union SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. She also worked with city councilor Erika Strassburger to expand protections for the LGBTQ community in Pittsburgh.

“She brings a wealth of communications, media, and lived experience to my Administration,” Gainey said in a statement on Monday. “I am confident in her commitment to making Pittsburgh a more livable city for all of us.”